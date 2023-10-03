Aaron Rodgers takes shot at Travis Kelce over Pfizer commercial

Aaron Rodgers took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on Tuesday — no pun intended.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers shared some of his thoughts on how his New York Jets played in their 23-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night. One of the things that impressed Rodgers is how the Jets’ defense held “Mr. Pfizer” in check.

Aaron Rodgers casually calls Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" while talking about how the #Jets limited him on Sunday night. (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/aBm7LSwfJQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Rodgers was referring to Kelce, who finished with 6 catches for 60 yards. The star quarterback called Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” because Kelce recently partnered with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company, to help promote COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

There does not appear to be any hostility between Rodgers and Kelce, however. The two were shown having a conversation on the field before Sunday night’s game. Rodgers told McAfee he saw the speculation about what the two might have been discussing and would rather leave it “up to the imagination.”

"I've known Travis Kelce for a long time and we had a great chat.. Got to have a quick chat with Mahomes about how every time we're supposed to play each other it doesn't happen" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9WvtYzKrsZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

“It’s actually a better story, probably, left up to the imagination. I saw some different things and speculation on what we were talking about. I’ve known him for a long time. It was just a quick chat,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers opted to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the way he handled the situation angered a lot of people. The four-time MVP has been more than happy to troll those people.