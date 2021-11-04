Did Aaron Rodgers violate league protocol by shooting State Farm commercial?

Aaron Rodgers’ State Farm ads have long been a staple of the television airwaves. But it turns out they could now land him in some hot water.

Reddit user Dran_Arcana pointed out in a post on Thursday that there is a clause in the NFL’s COVID protocols this season that bars players who are not fully vaccinated from engaging in “social/media/marketing/sponsorship activities.” There are no such restrictions for fully vaccinated players.

After he tested positive for COVID this week, we know now that the Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers is not vaccinated. Instead, he asked the league to count an “alternative treatment” he underwent as vaccination, a request that was ultimately denied. That means that Rodgers would have had to continue following protocols for unvaccinated players.

The problem is that Rodgers recently appeared in a new commercial for State Farm. The commercial, which was released in early October, featured the reigning MVP serving as a game show host and asking contestants about “The Rodgers Rate.” Take a look.

Though it is unclear when Rodgers filmed the ad, the NFL season began in mid-September. Thus, on top of missing a minimum of ten days (including Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs), Rodgers could also be facing a fine from the NFL for shooting the commercial. Hopefully State Farm’s insurance covers that too.

H/T The Big Lead

