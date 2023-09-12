Aaron Rodgers shown in walking boot after suffering ankle injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury just minutes into his season debut.

Rodgers went down after taking a sack on the Jets’ fourth offensive play from scrimmage of the game on Monday night (video here).

Rodgers attempted to stand up after the play but fell back down on the field moments later. The Jets QB spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off the field entirely.

Rodgers was wearing a heavy-looking walking boot and was not in good spirits as he was being carted through MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

This was Aaron Rodgers, spotted a short time ago, wearing a heavy black walking boot on his left ankle/foot … The #Jets QB was visibly despondent as he was carted thru the stadium… Photo courtesy of Sal Paolantonio pic.twitter.com/RjJZWHIXWG — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 12, 2023

The scene cast a dark cloud on what was supposed to be the start of a new era in Jets football. Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, and several other NFL stars reacted in disbelief about what happened to Rodgers.

Rodgers was initially listed as “questionable to return” but was later ruled out for the game. Backup QB Zach Wilson stepped in to replace the injured veteran. Rodgers finished the night 0-for-1 with 0 passing yards.