 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes makes critical change to his X post about Aaron Rodgers

September 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Patrick Mahomes in a headband

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes made the best use of the edit button on the X app that we have seen yet.

Mahomes wrote a post on X after seeing Aaron Rodgers suffer an ankle injury during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football.”

Mahomes’ original note was intended to show some compassion for the New York Jets quarterback, but a grammatical error created the opposite effect.

“Hate that man… Praying for the best,” Mahomes initially wrote.

Mahomes obviously did not mean to say that he hated Rodgers. So he quickly edited his post to add a very important comma after “hate that.”

You can see the revised post below:

Mahomes recognized the change was necessary and cracked a joke about editing his post.

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” Mahomes wrote in a follow-up post.

Rodgers was taken in for X-rays after being carted off. The X-rays were negative. Rodgers was ruled out for the rest of the Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills due to his ankle injury.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersPatrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus