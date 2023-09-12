Patrick Mahomes makes critical change to his X post about Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes made the best use of the edit button on the X app that we have seen yet.

Mahomes wrote a post on X after seeing Aaron Rodgers suffer an ankle injury during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football.”

Mahomes’ original note was intended to show some compassion for the New York Jets quarterback, but a grammatical error created the opposite effect.

“Hate that man… Praying for the best,” Mahomes initially wrote.

Mahomes obviously did not mean to say that he hated Rodgers. So he quickly edited his post to add a very important comma after “hate that.”

You can see the revised post below:

Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Mahomes recognized the change was necessary and cracked a joke about editing his post.

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” Mahomes wrote in a follow-up post.

Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days 🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was taken in for X-rays after being carted off. The X-rays were negative. Rodgers was ruled out for the rest of the Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills due to his ankle injury.