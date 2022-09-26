Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about.

Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.

Rodgers said that he complained to LaFleur that the Bucs had committed delay of game twice in a row. The Bucs were called for delay of game on their 2-point conversion attempt. Rodgers thinks the Bucs should have also been called for delay of game on the touchdown they scored on 3rd-and-goal with 14 seconds left.

“Well, they should have [been called for delay of game] on the previous play too. It was a delay on both plays,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something and just passed on the information.”

Rodgers is correct. Take a look at the 3rd-and-goal play:

Of course tom Brady gets away with a delay of game to score lmao pic.twitter.com/1pAGpX2GgH — John (@iam_johnw) September 25, 2022

Fans of other teams could reasonably say that it’s rich of Rodgers to complain about delay of game when he gets away with it all the time.

Packers fans whining about a delay of game no call is just priceless pic.twitter.com/L1QEwyfrFC — Jeremy (@jhoman29) September 25, 2022

Regardless, Rodgers wasn’t wrong in this case.

Even though delay of game wasn’t called on the 3rd-and-goal play, it was called on the 2-point conversion. That call pushed the Bucs back and led Tampa Bay to try a pass play that was broken up. The Bucs appeared ready to try a running play prior to being penalized.