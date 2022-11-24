Video shows the play where Aaron Rodgers suffered his broken thumb

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through an injury for over half of the NFL season. On Wednesday, we received confirmation that he has dealt with a broken thumb he suffered in Week 5.

Rodgers suffered a broken thumb while attempting a Hail Mary pass in his Green Bay Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

Here is the play where he got hurt:

That looked pretty bad.

Rodgers was on the injury report the following week due to his thumb. He was seen grabbing and holding his thumb while trying to play through the issue the following week against the Jets (watch here).

The Packers not only lost to the Giants in the game where Rodgers suffered the injury, but they also lost their next four. That all came after a 3-1 start to the season.

Even as recently as the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 10, Rodgers was seen receiving treatment for his thumb on the sidelines.

Aaron Rodgers is having his thumb looked at by medical staff. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Xykhw6ePHu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

The injury in part helps explain why Rodgers has not played up to his usual MVP level, and why the Packers have gone through such a bad stretch.