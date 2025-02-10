Top draft prospect sends message to NFL teams after Super Bowl

Top NFL draft prospect Abdul Carter sent a message to NFL teams after watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Carter is viewed as a potential top-five pick in April’s draft. After watching what the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense did to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, Carter reiterated the importance to NFL teams of having a strong defense.

“DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!! #1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…,” Carter wrote in a post on X.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!!

#1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…♾️🤘🏾 — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) February 10, 2025

The Eagles’ defense held the Chiefs to just 12 first downs and 275 total yards while shutting them out in the first half.

Philly’s defensive line was especially strong this season. The team allowed just 17.8 points per game, which ranked 2nd out of 32 teams in the NFL. They were first in the league in yards allowed per game.

Carter just completed his third season at Penn State and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He had 68 tackles (24 for a loss) and 12 sacks, while earning All-American honors.

As soon as he moved off the edge, he became a total game-wrecker.

Abdul Carter’s highlights from when he played off ball LB are hilarious. Like who decided not to put this guy on the edge until this year pic.twitter.com/s27vQOJ0am — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 8, 2025

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are among the other players who are widely mentioned as other candidates to be top-five picks.