 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 10, 2025

Top draft prospect sends message to NFL teams after Super Bowl

February 10, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Abdul Carter
Abdul Carter in a helmet

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Top NFL draft prospect Abdul Carter sent a message to NFL teams after watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Carter is viewed as a potential top-five pick in April’s draft. After watching what the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense did to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, Carter reiterated the importance to NFL teams of having a strong defense.

“DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!! #1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…,” Carter wrote in a post on X.

The Eagles’ defense held the Chiefs to just 12 first downs and 275 total yards while shutting them out in the first half.

Philly’s defensive line was especially strong this season. The team allowed just 17.8 points per game, which ranked 2nd out of 32 teams in the NFL. They were first in the league in yards allowed per game.

Carter just completed his third season at Penn State and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He had 68 tackles (24 for a loss) and 12 sacks, while earning All-American honors.

As soon as he moved off the edge, he became a total game-wrecker.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are among the other players who are widely mentioned as other candidates to be top-five picks.