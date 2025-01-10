 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 10, 2025

Penn State standout makes his NFL Draft decision

January 10, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Abdul Carter
Penn State's logo

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State star defender Abdul Carter wasted little time in making his NFL Draft decision following his team’s elimination from the College Football Playoff.

Carter announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The standout defensive end also quickly hired top agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him.

Carter figures to be one of the first players off the board in April’s draft. He collected 12 sacks for the Nittany Lions this season, including one in the team’s CFP semi-final loss to Notre Dame on Thursday night. He has drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons, another former Penn State edge rusher who has dominated in the NFL.

There is certainly no doubting Carter’s attitude. He has a legitimate chance to be the No. 1 pick, or at least go in the top five, in April.