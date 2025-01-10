Penn State standout makes his NFL Draft decision

Penn State star defender Abdul Carter wasted little time in making his NFL Draft decision following his team’s elimination from the College Football Playoff.

Carter announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The standout defensive end also quickly hired top agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him.

Penn State consensus All American defensive end Abdul Carter has entered the 2025 NFL Draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Jason Rosenhaus to represent him. “I expect Abdul will be one of the top picks of this draft and a future All Pro,” Drew Rosenhaus said. pic.twitter.com/cvkatLTqHV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2025

Carter figures to be one of the first players off the board in April’s draft. He collected 12 sacks for the Nittany Lions this season, including one in the team’s CFP semi-final loss to Notre Dame on Thursday night. He has drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons, another former Penn State edge rusher who has dominated in the NFL.

There is certainly no doubting Carter’s attitude. He has a legitimate chance to be the No. 1 pick, or at least go in the top five, in April.