Penn State defender draws attention with ‘Star Wars’ eye-black in CFP semifinal

The Force is clearly with one Penn State player.

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter went viral during Thursday’s Orange Bowl against Notre Dame (a College Football Playoff semifinal game) over the “Star Wars”-themed message on his eye-black during the game. ESPN cameras showed Carter with the words “Darth Vader” written on his eye-black. Take a look.

Abdul Carter's eye-black is TOUGH pic.twitter.com/qRutelzJ3f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2025

The junior Carter was one of Penn State’s top defenders all season, leading the Big Ten with 11.0 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss. He was also named a unanimous All-American as well as Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

With those kinds of accolades, it is no wonder that offensive players may be hearing “The Imperial March” in their heads whenever Carter steps onto the field. Projected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Carter is also part of a long list of Lord Vader enthusiasts in sports.