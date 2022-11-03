Could Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z team up to buy Commanders?

The news that the Washington Commanders could be up for sale has sparked a wide range of reports about who might be interested in purchasing the team. Two huge names emerged as potential candidates on Thursday, with one report indicating that the pair could actually enter business together.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are both interested in the Commanders, according to TMZ Sports. Jay-Z would need a strategic partner to afford the franchise, and TMZ says a partnership is potentially “on the table.”

Affording the team would hardly be a problem for Bezos, whose net worth is $114 billion. Forbes values the Commanders at $5.6 billion.

This is not the first time Jay-Z has been linked to the Commanders. Bezos is already in business with the NFL as well, with Amazon having purchased the rights to “Thursday Night Football,” giving him a pre-existing tie to the league.

News of a potential ownership change comes after Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder issued a statement saying they were exploring the sale of all or part of the franchise. The biggest names will probably be interested only in a majority stake, so this is far from a certainty, but it seems plausible for the first time.