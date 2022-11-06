 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 6, 2022

Report reveals possible Commanders sale price

November 6, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Daniel Snyder looks on

Sep 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Daniel Snyder does sell the Washington Commanders, he is in line for a massive return on his original investment.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that there is hope the Commanders could be sold within the next six months or thereabouts. According to Glazer, the franchise will likely cost somewhere around $7 billion on the open market.

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous.

This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.

Pressure has been growing on Snyder to sell amid the series of investigations into both him and the franchise.

Article Tags

Washington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus