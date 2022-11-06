Report reveals possible Commanders sale price

If Daniel Snyder does sell the Washington Commanders, he is in line for a massive return on his original investment.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that there is hope the Commanders could be sold within the next six months or thereabouts. According to Glazer, the franchise will likely cost somewhere around $7 billion on the open market.

The asking price for the Washington Commanders is expected to go for about $7 billion (!!), according to @JayGlazer. The hope is for something to get done within the next six months. The #Broncos recently sold for a record $4.65 billion. Washington could go for way, way more. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2022

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous.

This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.

Pressure has been growing on Snyder to sell amid the series of investigations into both him and the franchise.