Adam Gase has strange new excuse for not saying who is calling plays

Adam Gase’s evolving take on offensive playcalling over the last 24 hours has not inspired a ton of confidence.

The New York Jets coach claimed Monday he was reluctant to divulge the team’s playcaller because it would represent a competitive disadvantage.

Gase now says playcalling is "collaborative" effort the last three weeks. Doesn't want to give away too much because of competitive disadvantage. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 30, 2020

The Jets scored three points on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It hardly matters if they know who’s calling plays or not. The team isn’t good enough for that to be relevant. It sounds like desperate excuse-making from a coach who’s going to lose his job, plus an attempt to cover for his awkward, fumbling response on Sunday.

Gase didn’t seem too worried about this factor in October.