Adam Gase considering giving up playcalling duties with Jets

October 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

The New York Jets are 0-5, and coach Adam Gase is considering some fairly drastic measures to try to turn things around.

Gase said Monday that he had given consideration to giving up playcalling duties, saying he had “toyed” with the idea and had not taken it off the table.

“Everything is on the table at this point,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m considering everything, whatever can help us turn things in the right direction.”

Gase’s offenses have underwhelmed in both Miami and New York. He became a head coach on the back of his reputation as an offensive mastermind. The fact that he’s considering giving up playcalling duties shows how much that reputation has been tarnished.

Gase has tried to make changes to how the Jets do things in a bid for a spark. So far, it isn’t working. This probably wouldn’t make much of a difference either.

