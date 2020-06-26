Adam Gase says issues between Jamal Adams, Jets will remain ‘in-house’

Jamal Adams has been on a mission to convince people that he will not be playing for the New York Jets this season, but head coach Adam Gase does not want to publicly discuss the dark cloud hanging over the organization.

Gase was asked on Friday about Adams’ recent trade demand, and he said any issues the Jets and the Pro Bowl safety are having will be kept “in-house.”

Adam Gase on Jamal Adams: "Anything that's gonna deal with communication with Jamal [Adams] will stay between us. That's how we're operating, by keeping things in-house and keeping things tight." Gase won't discuss the Adams situation publicly. #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) June 26, 2020

Adams has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but he wants a long-term deal this offseason. The Jets are in no rush to sign him to an extension, and reports have indicated that Adams recently informed the team he wants to be traded.

Gase may prefer to keep the issues in-house, but Adams has been blatantly trying to place pressure on the Jets. He told fans last week that he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys, and he later raised eyebrows with a tweet that appeared to read like a farewell to one of his current teammates.

Adams, 24, had 75 tackles, an interception and 6.5 sacks last season. Here are the teams on his list of preferred trade destinations.