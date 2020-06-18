Report: Jamal Adams has requested trade from Jets

Jamal Adams has apparently reached his breaking point with the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Jets safety has informed the team that he wants to be traded.

Adams, the two-time Pro Bowler, has been locked in a stalemate with the Jets this offseason over his desire to be signed to an extension that reflects his worth. The 24-year-old’s value is at a high point after he led the team in forced fumbles last season and finished second in sacks as well en route to First Team All-Pro honors.

Adams recently voiced his frustration with the Jets in public, and now he appears to be done waiting for the team to do right by him.