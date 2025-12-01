Former All-Pro wide receiver has been granted his release

A former All-Pro wide receiver is looking to join a new team for the stretch run of the 2025 season.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have waived Adam Thielen. The team said in a statement that Thielen asked to be released last week, as the 35-year-old wants to “play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season.”

Since Thielen was released between the trade deadline and the end of the season, he will have to clear waivers before he can become a free agent.

Thielen was in his second stint with the Vikings. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the team from 2013-2022. He had his best seasons in Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He was also named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.

Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following the 2022 season. He was traded back to the Vikings this past offseason.

In 11 games this year, Thielen has just 8 catches for 18 yards. He was still productive last season with 48 catches for 615 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games with the Panthers.

The Vikings fell to 4-8 with their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, so Thielen has been stuck playing a very limited role on a team that is not in playoff contention. He will likely now look to join a playoff team if he can generate interest from one.