Former All-Pro wide receiver has been granted his release

A former All-Pro wide receiver is looking to join a new team for the stretch run of the 2025 season.
The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have waived Adam Thielen. The team said in a statement that Thielen asked to be released last week, as the 35-year-old wants to “play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season.”
The #Vikings have waived WR Adam Thielen. pic.twitter.com/ahAft1Wxv6— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2025
Since Thielen was released between the trade deadline and the end of the season, he will have to clear waivers before he can become a free agent.
Thielen was in his second stint with the Vikings. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the team from 2013-2022. He had his best seasons in Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He was also named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.
Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following the 2022 season. He was traded back to the Vikings this past offseason.
In 11 games this year, Thielen has just 8 catches for 18 yards. He was still productive last season with 48 catches for 615 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games with the Panthers.
The Vikings fell to 4-8 with their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, so Thielen has been stuck playing a very limited role on a team that is not in playoff contention. He will likely now look to join a playoff team if he can generate interest from one.