Adrian Peterson waived by Titans after 3 games

Adrian Peterson’s 2021 comeback may be over.

Peterson was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. The move comes three weeks after Peterson signed with the team.

The Titans added Peterson after Derrick Henry suffered a serious foot injury. The veteran running back rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries over three games. That’s just over three yards per carry, which is sub-optimal. His son was even questioning his running style.

Tennessee has given more of a role to D’Onta Foreman and also promoted Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster. Hilliard had 82 total yards in Week 11.

The Titans could still try to add Peterson to their practice squad if he clears waivers. The 36-year-old doesn’t appear to have much left to offer NFL teams.

Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports