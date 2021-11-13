Adrian Peterson says son had great message for him after Titans debut

NFL legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, made his Tennessee Titans debut in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The 36-year-old Peterson, who was signed by Tennessee in the aftermath of Derrick Henry’s injury, carried the ball 10 times for just 21 yards. However, the veteran did manage to plunge the ball over the goal line for his first touchdown of the 2021 season.

Still, the 2.1 yards per carry was not exactly a highlight for Peterson. And after the game, his family — including his 10-year-old son — let him know all about it.

#Titans Adrian Peterson on watching film after the game “my son & my dad so many people telling me to run low” Peterson said it’ll be an easy fix for next week. pic.twitter.com/2eID27dsQl — Michelle Knezovic (@MichelleKnezov) November 12, 2021

“He was like, ‘Dad, why are you running so high?'” Peterson told reporters on Friday. “That’s the one thing I always preach to him and he was able to preach it to me. I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ So that is one thing I took away from [my debut]. I ran extremely high.

“Another thing is I think on a couple plays I was too fast and didn’t let those guys up front work for me. So those are some of the takeaways I have from the game that I will improve on this week.”

Who can blame Peterson for being a little rusty? He had last played in an NFL game back on January 3 as a member of the Detroit Lions — a game in which he rushed for 63 yards and a score. So kudos to Peterson’s son for being brilliantly honest in a way that only kids can, and keeping his Dad on point. The scouting will undoubtedly pay dividends for Peterson and the Titans.