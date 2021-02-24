Agent says Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger back

The agent for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the Pittsburgh Steelers want the veteran back.

Big Ben’s agent Ryan Tollner spoke with NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala and told her the team will contact him soon to address the QB’s contract situation.

Ben Roethlisberger will indeed be back as the #Steelers starting QB this fall. Just connected w/ the two-time Super Bowl winner’s agent, Ryan Tollner, who said this: pic.twitter.com/YnWRWwkbeM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 23, 2021

There has been some recent speculation that the Steelers might not want the soon-to-be 39-year-old back. Tollner believes the team does want his client back.

Whatever the case, we know the Steelers will only want Big Ben back for less than his $41 million cap hit. Roethlisberger is willing to make an adjustment to help that situation.

Even at 38, Roethlisberger passed for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, while leading Pittsburgh to a 12-3 record. Some have made the argument that he should retire though.