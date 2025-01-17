Agent addresses Tom Brady’s future at FOX

Tom Brady is in the first year of a massive long-term deal with FOX, and there has already been some speculation that he could be one-and-done as a game analyst. Brady’s agent insists the legendary quarterback is not going anywhere in 2025.

Don Yee, the agent who has represented Brady for more than two decades, told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal on Thursday that Brady plans to fulfill his 10-year, $375 million contract at FOX.

“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with FOX this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee said. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”

When Fischer asked if that means Brady plans to be with FOX for at least another nine seasons, Yee replied “yes.”

One media reporter recently predicted that Brady would step away from the FOX booth after calling the Super Bowl alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt next month.

Brady is now officially a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has taken on an active role in helping the team find a new head coach. Some feel the 47-year-old has a conflict of interest now that he is a hands-on minority owner with a team and calls games as a broadcast analyst. According to Yee, that is not going to drive Brady away from his new TV job.

Brady has sounded very much like a rookie at times with FOX this year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known for being a perfectionist, so he will likely be his own biggest critic when he looks back on his first season in the booth. That might motivate him even more to stick around.