Tom Brady makes embarrassing blunder while calling first playoff game

Tom Brady called the first playoff game of his FOX broadcasting career on Sunday, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a few rookie moments.

Brady and FOX play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt were assigned to the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. When the Eagles lined up to go for it on 4th-and-4 from the Green Bay 39 late in the first half, Brady said he agreed with the decision.

The only problem was Brady accidentally said he liked the call “by the Phillies” before quickly correcting himself.

“I like this call by the Phillies — excuse me, by Philly,” Brady said.

Brady obviously misspoke, which is something he has done on occasion this year. He also accidentally referred to Packers running back Josh Jacobs as “Brandon Jacobs” at one point during Sunday’s game. Brandon Jacobs is a former New York Giants running back who was part of the 2007 team that ruined the New England Patriots’ perfect season.

Brady made an even more awkward mistake while calling a Packers game two weeks ago.

The 47-year-old Brady has experienced some growing pains in his first season as an analyst, which was expected. He and Burkhardt are preparing to call the Super Bowl for FOX next month, and the spotlight will be even brighter then.