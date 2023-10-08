Aidan Hutchinson makes incredible 1-handed interception

Aidan Hutchinson is known for his ability to get after the quarterback, but the Detroit Lions star’s best highlight of the 2023 season may wind up being a catch.

Hutchinson made an amazing one-handed interception during the first quarter of Detroit’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young tried to dump a screen pass off to tight end Ian Thomas, and Hutchinson somehow pulled the pass in with his right hand.

You can see another angle of the outstanding play below:

We have seen plenty of awesome one-handed catches over the years, but the majority of them were made by wide receivers and defensive backs. Hutchinson is a 268-pound defensive end. The fact that he was able to react so quickly and secure that pass is remarkable.

Hutchinson had 3.5 sacks in four games heading into Week 4. He finished with 9.5 in his rookie season last year. The former Michigan star has better hands than a lot of people realized.