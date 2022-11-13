Video: Justin Jefferson made miracle one-handed catch

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday made one of the best catches of the season, and it could not have come at a more crucial time.

The Vikings were trailing the Buffalo Bills 27-23 late in the fourth quarter when Jefferson made an insane one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 to keep their drive alive. Cam Lewis looked like he had an interception lined up, but Jefferson somehow took the ball away from the Bills cornerback with one hand.

Lewis actually got two hands on the ball, and Jefferson was still able to take it away from him. Jefferson also found a way to keep the ball from hitting the ground.