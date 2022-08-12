Video: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut

The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans.

Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.

Aidan Hutchinson is already bringin’ that PRESSURE 💥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/y8ZOtPzTQH — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 12, 2022

Though this is a preseason game, it’s worth noting that Hutchinson was not up against someone just fighting for a spot on a roster. The rookie actually blew past nine-year veteran and former Pro Bowler Jake Matthews to get into the backfield.

Though it’s very early, Hutchinson is certainly meeting expectations based on the eye test. His starring role in “Hard Knocks” probably won’t do anything to hurt his momentum, either.