Abdul Carter had diabolical reaction to Harold Landry release

NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter had what some called a “diabolical” reaction to the news of Harold Landry’s release.

The Tennessee Titans on Friday released Landry in a cost-cutting move that saves them nearly $11 million. About 10 minutes after the news of Landry’s release was reported, Carter shared a 2-item response via social media. His post on X included a smiling face emoji, along with a fist holding up the index finger.

😁☝🏾 — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) March 7, 2025

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What’s the deal with Carter’s reaction? The Penn State defensive star is viewed as a potential top-five pick in April’s NFL Draft, and he is trying to sell himself as the No. 1 pick. If the Titans are cutting Landry, then they would need a pass-rusher, and Carter is reminding them he is available.

Tweeting this after Harold Landry’s release is diabolical lol https://t.co/B544sTbLIs — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) March 7, 2025

This is not the first time that Carter has done some marketing. He capitalized on the Eagles’ Super Bowl win by reminding teams of the importance of defensive stars.

Carter just completed his third season at Penn State and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He had 68 tackles (24 for a loss) and 12 sacks, while earning All-American honors.

As for Landry, he was a second-round pick in 2018. The 28-year-old had 9 sacks in 17 games last season and 10.5 sacks in 17 games the year before. He missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.