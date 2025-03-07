Kirk Cousins met with Falcons owner

Kirk Cousins met with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank this week to discuss his status with the team, according to a report.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Friday about Cousins’ meeting with Blank. Breer says the meeting took place on Wednesday and that Cousins expressed his desire to start for an NFL team. According to Breer, the Falcons told Cousins they would do what is in the best interest of the team.

Sources: QB Kirk Cousins asked for, and got, a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his future. Blank and Cousins had that meeting Wednesday night—the QB wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025.



The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2025

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons promoted Michael Penix to be their starting quarterback towards the end of last season, which made Cousins their backup. He does not want to remain in that role.

Cousins can try to force a trade out of Atlanta, or he can sit on their bench and collect money. The problem is this isn’t what he signed up for when he signed with the Falcons in free agency last year. Everyone was stunned when the Falcons drafted Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in 2024. They had him begin the season on the bench, but moved him into the starter role after Cousins started to struggle.

Penix saw action in five games and went 1-2 in his three starts. He passed for 775 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions along with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins, 36, passed for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season. The Falcons went 7-7 in his starts.

Cousins is on a 4-year, $180 million contract he signed with Atlanta last year. The team can cut him after the 2025 season for $35 million in dead cap money. Or they could try to trade him sooner, but that might not be so easy given his $40 million cap hit for the upcoming season.