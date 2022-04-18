AJ Brown seemingly unhappy with Titans fans

The Tennessee Titans began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, but AJ Brown has chosen not to take part in on-field workouts. That is because the star wide receiver wants a new contract, and he seems bothered by the lack of support from fans.

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He is one of several top NFL receivers who want to be the next to sign one of the insanely rich contracts that have been handed out at the position in recent weeks. It would appear some fans have expressed their displeasure with Brown over that. The Pro Bowler tweeted about the situation on Monday.

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

They switch up quick 😮‍💨 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

That could have been directed at fans, the media or both. Either way, Brown clearly feels there is some narrative surrounding him that is unfair.

Brown had over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two NFL seasons. He finished with 869 yards last year despite missing four games. The 24-year-old also has 24 touchdowns in three seasons and is one of the best possession receivers in football. He is likely seeking a contract similar to the five-year, $142.5 million extension Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.