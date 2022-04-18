Report: Several top WRs planning to skip offseason workouts

A number of wide receivers have cashed in with massive contract extensions this offseason, and there are several more eligible players at the position who are hoping to do the same. Some of those players are reportedly planning to stay away from their respective teams for a while.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin will all skip on-field work during their teams’ offseason programs. All of the receivers have just one year remaining on their rookie deals, as they were drafted later than the first round.

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders began their offseason program on Monday. The San Francisco 49ers will get started on Tuesday.

DK Metcalf, who is also seeking a new contract, is expected to join the Seattle Seahawks for on-field work on Tuesday. Metcalf has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this offseason.

None of the receivers would be subject to fines for skipping the first phase of the offseason program, which is voluntary. However, Deebo Samuel will forego a $50,000 roster bonus if he chooses to stay away.

The market for wide receivers has gone bonkers this offseason. Davante Adams signed a five-year, $142.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after they acquired him in a trade. The deal includes $67.5 million guaranteed. Tyreek Hill then topped that with a four-year, $120 million contract that includes $72.2 million guaranteed after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.

You can understand why Samuel and others want to cash in. The Niners star recently dropped a hint about his asking price. It is fair to assume his peers are seeking the same.