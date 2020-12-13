AJ Brown shows respect to Julio Jones with great gesture

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. Julio Jones has been one of the best receivers in football for a decade now, and Brown showed on Sunday that he has great respect for his elders.

Brown showed up to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars wearing Jones’ No. 11 Atlanta Falcons jersey. He kept the jersey on for pregame warmups.

Brown also wears No. 11 for the Titans, and he has openly said that is because of Jones.

While it’s unusual to see an NFL player wear a jersey from another player and team in warmups, Brown may have wanted to lift Jones’ spirits. The Falcons star is out for Week 14 because of a hamstring injury.