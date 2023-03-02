AJ Brown appears to threaten JuJu Smith-Schuster over corny skit

AJ Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster had some beef on social media after the Super Bowl, and the two star wide receivers are still going at it.

Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to issue a threat to Smith-Schuster. He told the Kansas City Chiefs receiver that he needs to “find somebody else to play with” and warned Smith-Schuster to not “let that ring get you beat tf up.”

Brown also shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Smith-Schuster, in which he told him to “go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f–ing w me” (edited by LBS for profanity). You can see the tweet and message below, but beware that they contain profanity.

From last night: #Eagles AJ Brown tweets-deletes shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster. "Leave me off all your TikTok shii p*ssy." pic.twitter.com/ruIQh0g2DU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

The hostility from Brown stemmed from a bizarre skit involving Smith-Schuster that mocked several Philadelphia Eagles players. The video ended with a doctor telling a woman who was depicted as Smith-Schuster’s mother that she was pregnant with a “TikTok boy.” That is what Brown called Smith-Schuster after the Super Bowl in response to Smith-Schuster trolling an Eagles player.

Smith-Schuster was held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a play that helped seal a Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs. JuJu mocked Bradberry for the penalty with a savage Valentine’s Day tweet.

Brown fired back by reminding Smith-Schuster that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star’s career was falling apart before Patrick Mahomes saved him. Brown also called Smith-Schuster “TikTok boy,” which was a reference to how JuJu used to ruffle feathers with his use of the social media platform. You can see Brown’s full response here.

And on and on we go. Smith-Schuster obviously enjoys the feud with Brown, otherwise he would not have agreed to the skit.