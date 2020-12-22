Vonn Bell destroyed JuJu Smith-Schuster with hit after TikTok dance drama

Vonn Bell absolutely destroyed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a huge hit on “Monday Night Football,” and there was some interesting background to the play.

Smith-Schuster dances on the logo midfield of opposing teams before games and posts the video on TikTok. The Buffalo Bills said last week that they were motivate by Smith-Schuster’s actions. They ended up beating JuJu’s team.

During the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ game with the Steelers, Bell acknowledged he found Smith-Schuster’s actions “kind of disrespectful.” But he said the Steelers winning games made it tougher to criticize them.

Fast forward to Monday, and Bell got his shot at Smith-Schuster on a third down pass. He hit Smith-Schuster so hard that he caused the receiver to drop the ball for an incomplete pass.

Vonn Bell just sent JuJu Smith-Schuster flying. pic.twitter.com/ZjSm0dtapr — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020

Cincinnati challenged the incompletion ruling and the call was reversed to a fumble, giving the Bengals the ball.

And yes, in case you were wondering, JuJu did dance on the Bengals’ logo before the game.

How it started vs How it's going Juju Smith-Schuster edition pic.twitter.com/4hRNqrfQEq — cookieboy17 (@cookieboy1794) December 22, 2020

Maybe this will be his clue to end that practice. But if JuJu’s recent comments are any indication, the dancing isn’t going anywhere.