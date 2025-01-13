AJ Brown turned book into No. 1 best seller on Amazon

AJ Brown pulled a surprising move during the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and an author is now raking in a bunch of extra money because of it.

Brown was seen reading a book on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The star wide receiver casually picked the book up and started reading into while the Eagles were on defense late in the game. You can see the surreal clip here.

Internet sleuths quickly determined that Brown was reading a book from author Jim Murphy called “Inner Excellence.” Brown told reporters after the game that the book keeps him mentally focused and he brings it to every game.

No one is happier about Brown’s unusual stunt than Murphy. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated spoke with the author on Sunday night and confirmed that “Inner Excellence” had moved into the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s best sellers list.

I talked to Jim Murphy, the author of the book AJ Brown was reading. Yes, the book is now a No. 1 Amazon bestseller https://t.co/JSn9yeQTPH pic.twitter.com/XRy7UeQz7T — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 13, 2025

Brown had just 1 catch for 10 yards in the win over the Packers. Some wondered if he was frustrated that he was barely involved in Philadelphia’s offense. The important thing is the Eagles won and are advancing to the Divisional Round. Perhaps Brown turned to his favorite book to keep him grounded and more focused on the overall goal.

Whatever the case, Brown did Murphy a massive — albeit very unexpected — favor.