January 13, 2025

AJ Brown turned book into No. 1 best seller on Amazon

January 13, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
AJ Brown during warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Brown pulled a surprising move during the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and an author is now raking in a bunch of extra money because of it.

Brown was seen reading a book on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The star wide receiver casually picked the book up and started reading into while the Eagles were on defense late in the game. You can see the surreal clip here.

Internet sleuths quickly determined that Brown was reading a book from author Jim Murphy called “Inner Excellence.” Brown told reporters after the game that the book keeps him mentally focused and he brings it to every game.

No one is happier about Brown’s unusual stunt than Murphy. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated spoke with the author on Sunday night and confirmed that “Inner Excellence” had moved into the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s best sellers list.

Brown had just 1 catch for 10 yards in the win over the Packers. Some wondered if he was frustrated that he was barely involved in Philadelphia’s offense. The important thing is the Eagles won and are advancing to the Divisional Round. Perhaps Brown turned to his favorite book to keep him grounded and more focused on the overall goal.

Whatever the case, Brown did Murphy a massive — albeit very unexpected — favor.