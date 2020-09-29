Albert Haynesworth arrested for domestic violence, disorderly conduct

Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct on Monday following an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Jackson.

According to TMZ, police in Cleveland, Tenn., were called to the home of Jackson’s current boyfriend, Reginald Tucker, on Monday evening after Haynesworth drove there and began yelling at both of them. Jackson said Haynes drove more than two hours to Tucker’s home from his own home in Franklin after he made violent threats toward her over the phone.

When police arrived, Haynesworth allegedly continued to yell at both Jackson and Tucker. While he never physically touched either, Haynesworth was charged because he posed a threat of causing serious bodily harm. The 39-year-old was taken to Bradley County Justice Center, where he posted bond on Tuesday.

Police were called to an incident involving Haynesworth and Jackson several years ago after the former NFL All-Pro accused Jackson of calling him a racial slur and assaulting him. Jackson denied the allegations and said she was humiliated by Haynesworth going public with them on social media.

Haynesworth was a first-round pick out of Tennessee by the Titans in 2002. He emerged into one of the best defensive linemen in the game and eventually signed a massive $100 million free agent contract with Washington. Haynesworth was a total bust with Washington as he had major conditioning issues and clashed with the defensive coaches. He spent two seasons in Washington and one in New England and Tampa Bay before retiring before the 2012 season.

Haynesworth said on social media last year that his health was failing and he was in desperate need of a kidney transplant.