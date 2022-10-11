Alex Smith in disbelief over Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks.

Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders. He mentioned the quarterback position and said the other three NFC East teams have had more time to build their teams around their current signal-callers. Rivera then went on to praise Wentz. You can read the full comments here.

Alex Smith, who played under Rivera in Washington in 2020, spoke about Rivera’s comments on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

“I had a really hard time watching that,” Smith said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz. He’s had a tumultuous career and ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

Rivera insisted he was not trying to criticize Wentz, but Smith obviously is not buying that. As many have pointed out, Jalen Hurts is in only his first full season as the Eagles’ starter. The Cowboys have also won four straight games with Cooper Rush. Rivera pointed to the fact that Rush is familiar with Dallas’ system and fits in well with it.

Wentz went 25/38 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. His play has been inconsistent through five games, but that has hardly been Washington’s only problem.

Wentz’s former boss loves to openly criticize the QB. Rivera has not gotten to that point, but the fact that he singled out his quarterback already is a bit concerning.