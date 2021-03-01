Alex Smith to be released by Washington

Alex Smith is planning to play in 2021 after battling all the way back from his devastating leg injury, but it will be for a team other than Washington.

Smith is expected to be released by Washington in the coming days, according to Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones of NFL Network. Rapoport reiterated that Smith wants to play next season.

Smith is scheduled to count $24.4 million against the salary cap in 2021 and $26.4 million in 2022, so Washington obviously can’t keep him under his current contract. He made some honest remarks recently about the team not wanting him, so this was the expected outcome.

It’s unclear what type of market will emerge for Smith. He’s 36 and obviously a huge injury risk, but he’s a proven veteran who could come at an affordable price.

Smith finished the 2020 season with 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. A major adjustment period was expected given that he missed the entire 2019 season.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0