Allen Lazard taunted Dolphins after huge block

Allen Lazard knocked out half the Miami Dolphins on one block, and he did some taunting afterwards.

Lazard’s Green Bay Packers were leading 23-20 and had a 1st-and-20 from the Miami 38 with 3:18 left in the Week 16 game between the teams on Sunday. The Packers ran a toss right to Aaron Jones, who was able to pick up 18 yards. Jones found such open running lanes in large part because of a big block from Lazard.

Lazard blocked safety Eric Rowe, who collided with teammates Elandon Roberts and Christian Wilkins, knocking down both players.

After realizing his block took out three Dolphins players, Lazard stood in approval and counted each of his victims on his fingers.

#Packers Allen Lazard blocked down 3 #Dolphins defenders. He then stops to count each of his victims. pic.twitter.com/exgVD4oogI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022

That could not have worked out better.

The toss sweep to the right worked so well that Green Bay ran the same play but to the left two downs later. That time Lazard didn’t knock out three defenders, and the play went for -3 yards.

Few players ever take out three guys on one block, so that was a cause for celebration for Lazard.