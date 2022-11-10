Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season.

There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the latest has pushed a status conference for the case back to Jan. 23, 2023. A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for March 1, 2023.

The NFL typically waits until the legal process has played out to hand down any disciplinary action. Kamara’s case now will not be resolved until well into 2023, and the current NFL season will be over by then. If he is going to be suspended, it almost certainly will not be during the current season.

Kamara and a group of people he was with are accused of attacking a man named Darnell Greene Jr. in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The star running back was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states that Kamara punched Greene while the alleged victim was unconscious on the ground outside an elevator at The Cromwell hotel. A recent video that was released shows Kamara repeatedly punching and hitting Greene.

Greene also filed a lawsuit against Kamara that contains more troubling allegations.

Kamara, 27, is averaging more than 100 total scrimmage yards per game this season. He has scored 3 touchdowns on the year.