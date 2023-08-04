 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 4, 2023

NFL suspends Alvin Kamara over Las Vegas incident

August 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Alvin Kamara smiling in his New Orleans Saints uniform

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has officially handed down discipline against Alvin Kamara stemming from a 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

Kamara has been suspended for three games by the league. In a statement, the New Orleans Saints running back said he “was completely wrong” for being part of a fight.

Kamara’s suspension comes as no surprise. He was initially charged with a felony for his involvement in a hotel assault on the weekend of the Pro Bowl. That charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement, but it did not exempt Kamara from NFL discipline.

Kamara will miss games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers as a result of the suspension. The Saints brought in veteran Jamaal Williams during the offseason, and he will likely pick up the majority of the slack as long as Kamara is out.

Article Tags

Alvin Kamara
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus