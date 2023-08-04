NFL suspends Alvin Kamara over Las Vegas incident

The NFL has officially handed down discipline against Alvin Kamara stemming from a 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

Kamara has been suspended for three games by the league. In a statement, the New Orleans Saints running back said he “was completely wrong” for being part of a fight.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara was suspended 3 games for violations of the personal conduct policy for his role in an altercation around the time of the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara had pleaded down to a misdemeanor, settled his civil suit and said today, “I was completely wrong.” pic.twitter.com/el7cVm5rN8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Kamara’s suspension comes as no surprise. He was initially charged with a felony for his involvement in a hotel assault on the weekend of the Pro Bowl. That charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement, but it did not exempt Kamara from NFL discipline.

Kamara will miss games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers as a result of the suspension. The Saints brought in veteran Jamaal Williams during the offseason, and he will likely pick up the majority of the slack as long as Kamara is out.