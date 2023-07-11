Alvin Kamara reaches plea deal in Las Vegas beating case

Alvin Kamara has reached a plea agreement stemming from his alleged role in a beating that took place in Las Vegas last year.

Kamara on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, according to 8 News Now. The New Orleans Saints star will be required to complete 30 hours of community service and pay more than $100,000 to the victim for medical bills.

Earlier this year, Kamara and three other men were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on criminal charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara pleaded not guilty to those two charges in March and accepted the lesser misdemeanor charge on Tuesday as part of the agreement.

Kamara and a group of people he was with were accused of attacking a man named Darnell Greene Jr. in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2022. The star running back was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states that Kamara punched Greene while the alleged victim was unconscious on the ground outside an elevator at The Cromwell hotel. A video that was released showed Kamara repeatedly punching and hitting Greene.

Greene also filed a lawsuit against Kamara last October that contains more troubling allegations.

Kamara may still face an NFL suspension. The league typically waits until the legal process plays out before handing down any disciplinary action.

Kamara, 27, had 1,387 yard from scrimmage in 15 games with the Saints this season. He scored just four touchdowns, which was the lowest total of his six-year career.

The Saints signed Kamara to a five-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2020 season. He has a base salary of $9.4 million next season.