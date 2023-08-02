Report: Alvin Kamara likely to be suspended by NFL

Alvin Kamara was scheduled to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, and some league insiders expect the running back to be suspended.

Both NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said Wednesday that they expect Kamara to receive a suspension. Neither reporter knew what length the suspension would be.

From Inside Training Camp: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for his incident in Las Vegas, but how long could be determined from his meeting with Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/c6npkDmHVB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2023

Kamara is meeting with Goodell to tell his side of what took place during a 2022 Las Vegas fight that led to the running back’s arrest.

Kamara was involved in a brawl during the weekend of the Pro Bowl in 2022. Security footage painting a rather ugly picture of the Saints running back’s involvement. Kamara was initially charged with a felony, but later accepted a misdemeanor charge as part of a plea agreement.

The 28-year-old Kamara tallied 1,387 yards from scrimmage for the Saints last season, though he only scored four touchdowns.