Alvin Kamara taking big step to settle potential NFL discipline

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is still facing potential discipline from the NFL over his involvement in a Las Vegas fight in 2022, and he is taking steps to try to figure out what that discipline might be.

Kamara plans to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell to explain his side of his arrest, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday. Both Kamara and the Saints remain unaware what kind of discipline, if any, Kamara will be facing over the incident.

“I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is ‘let’s get some resolution with where we’re at and move forward.’ I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”

Kamara was involved in a brawl during the weekend of the Pro Bowl in 2022, with security footage painting a rather ugly picture of the Saints running back’s involvement. He was initially charged with a felony, but later accepted a misdemeanor charge as part of a plea agreement.

The 28-year-old Kamara tallied 1,387 yards from scrimmage for the Saints last season, though he only found the end zone four times in total.