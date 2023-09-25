Alvin Kamara shares incredible first post after his suspension ends

Alvin Kamara’s three-game suspension to start the NFL season has ended, and the New Orleans Saints running back shared a great post on X to commemorate the occasion.

Kamara posted a video meme of someone leaving prison and happily saying, “home free.” The guy then gives handshakes and hugs to his buddies. The language is a little inappropriate, but the video is great. There are images of Kamara, Saints head coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Derek Carr photoshopped in on the heads of the people.

That’s a great video and also very appropriate.

Kamara couldn’t be around the team during his suspension. Now he has been let out of NFL prison and will be ready to rejoin his 2-1 squad. The only problem is that Carr is injured and might miss time just as Kamara is coming back. At least the Saints have some viable backup options in Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.