Alvin Kamara fires warning to rest of NFL

By his own lofty standards, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a bit of a down year in 2019. He doesn’t want anyone to get used to that.

Kamara put up a combined 1,330 yards and six total touchdowns last year, both career lows. He still made the Pro Bowl, however, and served as a key part of the Saints’ offense.

On Tuesday, he had a warning for the rest of the league: don’t get comfortable with it.

On 1 leg… At 75%.. but we back to 100 https://t.co/dYMblYKNU0 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 10, 2020

Kamara had 13 and 18 total touchdowns in his first two years. It sounds like that is the expectation for 2020. The statistical drop is likely a fluke, especially when you consider he missed time with an ankle injury. As long as he stays healthy, he should see his numbers go right back up.