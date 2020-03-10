pixel 1
header
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Alvin Kamara fires warning to rest of NFL

March 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

By his own lofty standards, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a bit of a down year in 2019. He doesn’t want anyone to get used to that.

Kamara put up a combined 1,330 yards and six total touchdowns last year, both career lows. He still made the Pro Bowl, however, and served as a key part of the Saints’ offense.

On Tuesday, he had a warning for the rest of the league: don’t get comfortable with it.

Kamara had 13 and 18 total touchdowns in his first two years. It sounds like that is the expectation for 2020. The statistical drop is likely a fluke, especially when you consider he missed time with an ankle injury. As long as he stays healthy, he should see his numbers go right back up.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus