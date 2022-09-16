Amazon founder Jeff Bezos makes appearance at Chiefs-Chargers game

Amazon is the exclusive home for “Thursday Night Football” as part of a deal that began in Week 2 of the 2022 seasaon. To celebrate the milestone, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos traveled to Kansas City for the game between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

He posed with some Chiefs fans prior to the game.

Jeff Bezos is here at Arrowhead for the debut of #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/6NbNxtezpm — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 15, 2022

He was a guest of the Chiefs too:

And during the game, Bezos was seated next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

woof pic.twitter.com/g56JnJHMoL — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 16, 2022

Bezos’ company made a huge play to be a TV partner of the NFL. There have also been rumors that Bezos had interest in owning an NFL team. For now, he’ll settle for his company being the TV home of “Thursday Night Football.”