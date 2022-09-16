 Skip to main content
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos makes appearance at Chiefs-Chargers game

September 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jeff Bezos next to Roger Goodell

Amazon is the exclusive home for “Thursday Night Football” as part of a deal that began in Week 2 of the 2022 seasaon. To celebrate the milestone, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos traveled to Kansas City for the game between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

He posed with some Chiefs fans prior to the game.

He was a guest of the Chiefs too:

And during the game, Bezos was seated next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bezos’ company made a huge play to be a TV partner of the NFL. There have also been rumors that Bezos had interest in owning an NFL team. For now, he’ll settle for his company being the TV home of “Thursday Night Football.”

