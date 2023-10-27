Amazon had too much Taylor Swift on the mind for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Taylor Swift was not present in the crowd during the Week 8 edition of “Thursday Night Football.” Perhaps Amazon wished she were based on a recent social media post.

Prime Video broadcasted the Buffalo Bills-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The teams were still scoreless at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter. The Bills faced 2nd-and-10 at the Buccaneers’ 24-yard line when quarterback Josh Allen seemingly called an audible with a name that football fans now know all too well — Taylor Swift. At least, that’s what one social media account manager thought he said.

“‘TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT’

“Josh Allen with a swift audible,” captioned the NFL on Prime Video account on X.

However, if you listen closely, Allen appears to be shouting out the name “JR Smith.”

Smith is a former NBA player and 2-time champion, but he is definitely not a 12-time Grammy winner who sings about teardrops on his guitar. The social media poster for Amazon’s NFL on Prime account is so fixated on Swift that they thought the audible was about her when it obviously wasn’t.

The Smith audible yielded a 5-yard to Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Buffalo settled for a field goal after being unable to gain a first down on 3rd-and-5.

Swift may not have been in attendance, but the contest did yield an incredible last-gasp catch from Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.