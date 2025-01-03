Amon-Ra St. Brown calls for major change to playoff format

Either the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings will be forced to go on the road to open the playoffs a a 14-win team, and that does not sit well with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver told reporters Friday that the NFL should look into changing its playoff format, and that it was “kind of crazy” for a 14-win team to have to go on the road to open the postseason.

“I think the rule should be changed. Obviously, if you win the division, you should make the playoffs. Having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy, but I don’t make the rules. Hopefully we can get a win and get home field advantage but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs, so we might see each other again after this game.”

#Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks the NFL "rule should be changed" so that a future 14-win team won't have a road playoff game. "I don't make the rules,” he said. “Hopefully we can get a win and get homefield advantage but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs." pic.twitter.com/LaNc5wQJZv — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 2, 2025

St. Brown’s point is understandable, but not exactly an easy fix. While it’s not that uncommon for a fourth division winner to host a team with a better record to open the playoffs, the top wild card teams do not usually have this many victories. That said, rewarding division winners with home games is important, though some would argue that a team like the Buccaneers or Falcons should be pleased just to make the playoffs by winning their division.

The Lions and Vikings simply found themselves in one of the toughest divisions the NFL has ever produced this year. One of them will get a bit unlucky to not have the No. 1 seed, but the Green Bay Packers are facing a scenario in which they are the possible No. 7 seed despite an 11-win season that could win the NFC North in certain other years. There just is no easy fix for what is a pretty rare scenario.