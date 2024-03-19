Netflix announces new NFL series featuring several star players

Netflix has announced a spin-off of its popular “Quarterback” series that aired last summer, but the new show will focus on a different position.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its first promo for an upcoming series called “Receiver.” The series will feature star pass-catchers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Like “Quarterback,” it is a joint production from NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

Last summer: Quarterback. This summer? Receiver. Netflix announced its new sports series – “Receiver” – featuring Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Via NFL Films, Omaha Productions & 2PM Productions, Receiver debuts this summer. pic.twitter.com/EZ37S2dJ3T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Manning spoke openly last year about how difficult it has been to find subjects for the second season of “Quarterback,” though one star QB did reportedly agree to take part in the show. It is unclear if there will eventually be a second season of “Quarterback” or if Manning and the other creators pivoted to wide receivers and tight ends instead.

Last summer’s “Quarterback” docuseries followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The show drew great viewership numbers and ranked third among original streaming shows in its opening week. We can expect similar success for “Receiver.”