Amon-Ra St. Brown got punched moments after his tribute for Donald Trump

Amon-Ra St. Brown got clocked on national television on Sunday, shortly after the Detroit Lions wide receiver paid tribute to President Donald Trump.

St. Brown slithered past the Washington Commanders’ defense to score a touchdown late in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. After his end-zone score, St. Brown celebrated by doing the “Trump Dance” with the POTUS watching from the stands.

At least one Commanders defender was upset with St. Brown going into the Lions’ next possession early in the second quarter. Detroit scored a touchdown on the drive, which didn’t involve St. Brown at all. But St. Brown took the biggest hit of the entire sequence when he got punched in the face by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

#Commanders DL Daron Payne has been EJECTED. He randomly punched Amon-Ra St. Brown after the play: pic.twitter.com/gnEqgYtCCR — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 9, 2025

The punch appeared to come out of nowhere. The two may have been chirping at each other as St. Brown walked close to Payne, but none of their body language made it seem like a haymaker was about to be thrown.

Moments after Payne’s punch, Javon Kinlaw also got in trouble after hitting an official with a light tap.

Payne was unsurprisingly ejected for his actions, while Kinlaw was slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

St. Brown and the Lions got the last laugh as Detroit ran away with a 44-22 victory. The All-Pro wide receiver caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.