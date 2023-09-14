Andrew Luck has new high school football job

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is back in football, at least in a part-time role.

Luck is working as a part-time assistant coach at Palo Alto High School in California, according to Alex Simon of Bay Area News Group. Luck coaches twice a week and has helped in a variety of roles, from working with quarterbacks and wide receivers to assisting the scout team defense.

Palo Alto head coach Dave DeGeronimo said Luck had initially reached out about a potential role last fall, and praised the former quarterback’s contributions.

“It’s great to have someone of that caliber on your staff,” DeGeronimo said. “The kids love it.”

Luck has been quiet since abruptly retiring from the NFL in 2019 at the age of 29. He was looking very different in the only real glimpse we’ve had of him since then, but his football knowledge obviously remains strong.