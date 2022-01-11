Look: Andrew Luck looks totally different in rare public appearance

Andrew Luck made a surprise appearance at the National Championship game on Monday, and nobody quite expected him to look the way he did.

Luck turned up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Monday’s game and made an appearance on ESPN’s pregame coverage. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback looked nothing like most fans remembered: he was much thinner and sported a mustache. Those spawned plenty of jokes online, as did his choice of wardrobe.

Andrew Luck looks SKINNY. pic.twitter.com/g6N6toyIdf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2022

Safe to say Andy Luck isn’t coming back to the gridiron anytime soon. He might weigh 170 soaking wet pic.twitter.com/XnuPz6ANba — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) January 10, 2022

Andrew Luck couldn’t find anything better to wear? The dude showed up with a suit jacket on top of a polo 😂 pic.twitter.com/XqK39Tld3B — Jeremiah Stoddard (@jeremiah_stod7) January 10, 2022

Andrew Luck looks like he enjoys going to his favorite microbrewery for a beer flight after he finishes work at Gatekeepr, an app for people who want to stop their municipalities from building low-income housing pic.twitter.com/0ClOUTduZR — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) January 10, 2022

Andrew Luck looking like a slim jim 😦 pic.twitter.com/53sH5iovEW — Big Bens nonbiological son (@BigSteelerMood) January 10, 2022

Luck, who abruptly retired from the NFL in 2019 at the age of 29, said he had been on “full-time daddy duty” since making that decision.

Andrew Luck and @RGIII give advice for Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett ahead of the #NationalChampionship 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IsOU2qMTu4 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

It was both nice and unexpected to see Luck, even if the appearance was unexpected to say the least. Considering what happened to the Colts Sunday, a lot of fans in Indiana would probably like to see him back playing, but that is clearly not in the cards.