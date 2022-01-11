 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 10, 2022

Look: Andrew Luck looks totally different in rare public appearance

January 10, 2022
by Grey Papke

Andrew Luck in 2021

Andrew Luck made a surprise appearance at the National Championship game on Monday, and nobody quite expected him to look the way he did.

Luck turned up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Monday’s game and made an appearance on ESPN’s pregame coverage. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback looked nothing like most fans remembered: he was much thinner and sported a mustache. Those spawned plenty of jokes online, as did his choice of wardrobe.

Luck, who abruptly retired from the NFL in 2019 at the age of 29, said he had been on “full-time daddy duty” since making that decision.

It was both nice and unexpected to see Luck, even if the appearance was unexpected to say the least. Considering what happened to the Colts Sunday, a lot of fans in Indiana would probably like to see him back playing, but that is clearly not in the cards.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus